Prince William will ensure Andrew takes ‘a hard look in mirror'

Prince William does not agree to be surrounded by scandalous uncle, Prince Andrew.

The Prince of Wales, who has chosen Windsor as his forever home alongside wife Kate Middleton and their three kids, does not want to be associated to the defamed Royal.

Sarah Vine, a newspaper columnist, wrote this week: "I can’t say for certain, of course, but I don’t imagine Prince William – or for that matter, the Princess of Wales – has much time for friends and associates of known sex traffickers. And given that they have decided to make Windsor their ‘forever home’, are they really going to tolerate Bad Uncle Andrew living it up next door?”

She added: "They will want to put some serious distance between themselves and this whole stink, and that might not bode well for the Duke, especially if his brother is no longer around to shield him. Who knows what Prince William will do."

She added: "If the Andrew situation isn’t resolved while his kind, rather gentle, indulgent and thoughtful brother is in charge, it will have to be resolved under King Charles’s successor.

"He (Andrew) can either carry on acting like the arrogant, deluded toff he’s been all his life, or take a long hard look in the mirror, and make the right choice for once,” noted the expert.