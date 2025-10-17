 
Geo News

Prince Andrew's true feelings exposed amid latest email scandal

King Charles is facing mounting pressure to exile his brother Prince Andrew as fear of the monarchy's demise lingers

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2025

Prince Andrew's true feelings exposed amid latest email scandal

A royal expert has shared Prince Andrew’s true feelings after his email surfaced in which he told Jeffrey Epstein “we are in this together” after a picture of the royal with Virginia Giuffre was first published in 2011.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard said Prince Andrew's narrative doesn't match the intercepted emails.

The expert said, "The general consensus is he didn't ever attempt to end his friendship with Epstein indicating that he has continuously lied."

Chard said the Duke of York believes he has "done no wrong."

However, "More and more revelations are being unearthed, and he is a huge embarrassment to the Royal Family," the expert said and added "The emails have helped the general public form an unfavorable opinion of Andrew.

“Andrew is a damaging distraction to the Royal Family's dignified role of service. It is rumored that we are at the tip of the iceberg. Further damning revelations are about to land, no doubt further muddying the waters."

Moreover, the royal experts have claimed that King Charles is facing mounting pressure from family members particularly his elder son Prince William to exile his brother as fear of the monarchy's demise lingers.

Hilary Fordwich claims, "Prince William is enraged. He is actively lobbying to ensure Andrew is ‘completely excluded’ from all and any family activities. He is also behind removing titles once he becomes king."

Meghan Markle celebrates big 'moment' post Paris Fashion Week success
Meghan Markle celebrates big 'moment' post Paris Fashion Week success
King Charles is demanded answers as Prince Andrew is ‘tainted'
King Charles is demanded answers as Prince Andrew is ‘tainted'
Meghan Markle spills ways she feels one with her fans
Meghan Markle spills ways she feels one with her fans
Kate Middleton is copying Meghan Markle ‘aesthetic,' says expert
Kate Middleton is copying Meghan Markle ‘aesthetic,' says expert
Sarah Ferguson upset Queen Elizabeth II with her ‘gluttony'
Sarah Ferguson upset Queen Elizabeth II with her ‘gluttony'
Prince William will ensure Andrew takes ‘a hard look in mirror'
Prince William will ensure Andrew takes ‘a hard look in mirror'
Prince, Princess of Wales' reaction to Taylor Swift wedding
Prince, Princess of Wales' reaction to Taylor Swift wedding
Prince William recalls becoming a puppy with Taylor Swift: ‘I still donno know why'
Prince William recalls becoming a puppy with Taylor Swift: ‘I still donno know why'