Prince Andrew's true feelings exposed amid latest email scandal

A royal expert has shared Prince Andrew’s true feelings after his email surfaced in which he told Jeffrey Epstein “we are in this together” after a picture of the royal with Virginia Giuffre was first published in 2011.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard said Prince Andrew's narrative doesn't match the intercepted emails.

The expert said, "The general consensus is he didn't ever attempt to end his friendship with Epstein indicating that he has continuously lied."

Chard said the Duke of York believes he has "done no wrong."

However, "More and more revelations are being unearthed, and he is a huge embarrassment to the Royal Family," the expert said and added "The emails have helped the general public form an unfavorable opinion of Andrew.

“Andrew is a damaging distraction to the Royal Family's dignified role of service. It is rumored that we are at the tip of the iceberg. Further damning revelations are about to land, no doubt further muddying the waters."

Moreover, the royal experts have claimed that King Charles is facing mounting pressure from family members particularly his elder son Prince William to exile his brother as fear of the monarchy's demise lingers.

Hilary Fordwich claims, "Prince William is enraged. He is actively lobbying to ensure Andrew is ‘completely excluded’ from all and any family activities. He is also behind removing titles once he becomes king."