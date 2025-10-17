Beatrice, Eugenie may suffer as Prince William faces tough call on Andrew

Prince William’s next move on Andrew could upset Beatrice, Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie may soon find themselves in a difficult situation as their cousin, Prince William, is expected to take a huge decision on Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York’s past is in the spotlight again as fresh details from Virginia Giuffre’s upcoming memoir become public.

The book has led to growing public pressure for the Royal family to act against Andrew, who keeps landing in controversies.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal commentator Jennie Bond said, "I think things have reached such a state now, with the latest excerpts from Virginia Giuffre’s book, that the public wants another show of punishment for Andrew.”

She noted that controversy surrounding Andrew risked "tainting the monarchy and all the good work it does.”

"Something has to be done," she added.

While King Charles is seen as someone who avoids conflict, the royal expert said she believe William may be more willing to take tough action to protect the monarchy’s image.

Bond went on to say that she believed the Prince of Wales would be firm and unwilling to back down when it comes to taking a tough stance on Andrew.

However, she said William would find himself in a difficult situation when deciding what should happen next with the Duke of York.

Prince of Wales "does not have a heart of steel" and would have some sympathy for his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

"William is very fond of his cousins...who adore their parents, in spite of everything that has happened," she said.

"Banishing or humiliating Andrew and Fergie would cause the sisters further hurt. That’s a tough nut for William to crack.”