Kate Middleton is copying Meghan Markle ‘aesthetic,' says expert

Kate Middleton is taking a leaf from Meghan Markle’s books when it comes to fashion, says an expert.

The Princess of Wales is copying Meghan Markle’s look in one of her recent public engagements.

Writing for Express, expert Alicia Liberty says: “Yesterday, Princess Kate stepped out at Windsor Castle for a surprise engagementwith Prince William and the Crown Prince and Princess of Jordan. She wore yet another impeccably tailored suit.”

“A soft beige two-piece from Roland Mouret layered over a delicate pussy-bow blouse that exuded sophistication. And dare I say, it was very Meghan Markle - which, at this point, feels far from coincidence,” she adds.

The expert notes: “Just a week earlier, Meghan, 44, and Prince Harry attended theProject Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival in New York. The Duchess opted for her signature ensemble - a sleek black Giorgio Armani power suit defined by clean lines. Her silhouette was sharp yet understated, embodying her refined take on modern professionalism.”

“Fast forward a few days, and here’s Kate, 43, echoing that same aesthetic. Gone are the jewel tones, printed frocks, and statement coat dresses of royal engagements past,” she notes.