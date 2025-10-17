King Charles marks 40 years of major historic event

King Charles has commemorated the 40th anniversary of the handback of Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa to its Traditional Owners.

On arrival at Australia House, the King met nine Aṉangu Traditional Owners who have travelled from Australia, with the support of the High Commission, to mark this historic occasion.

Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park is considered one of the most striking and culturally iconic places in Australia.

Uluṟu and Kata Tjuṯa are separate large geological rock formations, which are sacred sites for Aṉangu, the First Nations people of the region.

In 1976, the Australian Parliament passed the Aboriginal Land Rights (Northern Territory) Act, meaning that First Nations peoples could claim land where traditional ownership could be proven.

The Hawke Government handed back the title deeds for the Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park to Aṉangu on 26 October 1985. The ceremony to return the title took place at the base of Uluṟu, where hundreds of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people saw then-Governor General Sir Ninian Stephen pass over the title deeds to Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa.

Later, the palace shared video on social media saying, “It was an honour to meet a delegation of Aṉangu Traditional Owners at Australia House this morning, as The King joined guests at Australia House to mark 40 years since the handback of Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa.

“The event was a poignant moment of reflection, celebration and storytelling, featuring an Inma (traditional dance) and video by Aṉangu.”