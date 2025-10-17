Prince William finally softens his heart for Harry in surprising new move

Prince William lays down the law before letting Harry back in

Prince William may be ready to take a step toward mending his fractured relationship with Prince Harry but only if strict boundaries are respected.

A source close to the royal family told Heat Magazine that the Prince of Wales isn’t completely against the idea of making peace.

They noted that William knows how much it would mean to King Charles and Kate Middleton as the holiday season approaches.

"William is not totally closed off to the idea of making peace with Harry, he knows how much it would mean to his father King Charles and Kate [Middleton], especially with Christmas fast approaching," the insider said.



They added, "William finds it very offensive when people accuse him of having a heartless or stubborn attitude towards his brother.

"He’s aware that ultimately every family needs peace and that it does nobody any good at all to be holding onto resentment."

However, "there’s no way he’s willing to pick up the phone and do this casually, it would need to be a supervised discussion and handled with total discretion."

This comes after William made an unexpected reference to Harry during a recent appearance on The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy.

While reflecting on the kind of world he hopes to build for his son, Prince George, William touched on the challenges both he and Harry faced growing up.

“I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in – and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation,” he added.