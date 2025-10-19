Prince Andrew's life from ‘royal hero' to ‘indelible stain': Expert

Expert takes a look back Prince Andrew’s life

A piece has just benned penned and it takes a walk down memory lane to the life Prince Andrew enjoyed before his woes with Jeffrey Epstein ever came to light.

The piece in question has been written by commentator Richard Kay, for the Daily Mail.

It goes on to discuss many aspects and one of them talks of how “for some 40 years I have followed the fortunes of Prince Andrew, as he basked in his extreme good fortune as his mother’s favourite son,”

But “it has not been pleasant viewing,” he adds right after that.

Because to Mr Kay “the tragedy is that he could have been a lifelong royal hero. After all, he piloted a helicopter with great bravery during the Falklands War, drawing Argentine Exocet missiles away from British ships of the Task Force. And who could forget, when he came home, how he jumped ashore with a rose clamped in his teeth.

In the eyes’s there were even moments when “at times he typified the finest qualities of his royal lineage and its attitude towards public service.” But “sadly, those moments were all too often dwarfed by foolishness, lying and venality.”

In his concluding remarks he also asked, “How did it come to this?”

Because while “the simple response is Jeffrey Epstein.” In reality “the real answer is more complicated, and it speaks to something deeper about Andrew himself – an absence of common sense and lack of candour that has left an indelible stain on the monarchy.”