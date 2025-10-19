Prince Andrew trying to salvage 'last bit of honor'

Prince Andrew is trying to salvage the "last bit of honor" he has with his decision to relinquish royal title.

This has been claimed by royals expert Hilary Fordwich while speaking to Fox News Digital.

Hilary Fordwich said, "One would like to think he is finally doing the decent thing, but with the avalanche of public outrage bowling towards him, this is really just trying to salvage the last bit of honor he possibly could.

"Better late than never though!"

Fordwich continued, "He will never be seen in public again with the senior royals. Prince William has been the force behind all of this, and he is right. Prince William is looking far more long-term at the viability, reputation and indeed existence of the monarchy."

She noted that Andrew had caused more harm to the monarch than "literally every other scandal combined."

Prince Andrew announced on Friday that following discussion with King Charles, and immediate and wider family, he has decided to give up royal title.

The statement of Prince Andrew, released by the palace states, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”