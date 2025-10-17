Prince William, Kate finally decide on a permanent move as the lawyers are ready

Prince William, Kate Middleton finally make a decision

Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to have closed ranks and are planning something big for two of the most salacious royals currently battling a storm of allegations.

The whole thing has been explained by a well placed insider who just sat down with Closer magazine.

During their chat the source explained that, while the couple are preparing, they “this is the chapter William and Kate have dreaded.”

And it rings true even “if the lawyers are ready,” because in truth, “the sheer humiliation of reliving all this is unbearable.”

Still, “they want Andrew permanently off the stage,” the source admitted during their chat.

Due to that “together, William and Kate are said to have drawn up what aides privately call the final line: no royal role, no funding, and no future public appearances for Andrew.”

“It’s the firmest position yet and one that could finally banish the Yorks from the royal inner circle for good,” they concluded by saying.

What is pertinent to mention is that this ‘step’ is in regards to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, for they have been embroiled in sordid headline after headline.

While Prince Andrew kicked it off when his connection to Jeffrey Episten and a rumored Chinese spy came out, Sarah Ferguson’s correspondences with the convicted sex offender also came out, via leaked emails by the Mail on Sunday where she was seen apologizing to him for publically distancing herself.

While her spokesperson claims, it was to escape a potential lawsuit, the apology brought her into the forefront of her ex-husband’s woes.

Following that, excerpts from the memoir of his late accuser Virginia Giuffre also came out, ahead of its actual release.

The memoir titled, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice talks of her experience in Jeffrey Epsteins’ private island, as a sex trafficked young woman of 17 and above.

According to Penguin Random House its description reads, “The world knows Virginia Roberts Giuffre as Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim: the woman whose decision to speak out helped send both serial abusers to prison, whose photograph with Prince Andrew catalyzed his fall from grace. But her story has never been told in full, in her own words—until now.”

“In April 2025, Giuffre took her own life. She left behind a memoir written in the years preceding her death and stated unequivocally that she wanted it published. Nobody’s Girl is the riveting and powerful story of an ordinary girl who would grow up to confront extraordinary adversity.”

“Here, Giuffre offers an unsparing and definitive account of her time with Epstein and Maxwell, who trafficked her and others to numerous prominent men. She also details the molestation she suffered as a child, as well as her daring escape from Epstein and Maxwell’s grasp at nineteen. Giuffre remade her life from scratch and summoned the courage to not only hold her abusers to account but also advocate for other victims. The pages of Nobody’s Girl preserve her voice—and her legacy—forever.”