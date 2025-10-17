Buckingham Palace releases new major update on King Charles visit to Vatican

Buckingham Palace has released new major update on King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to Vatican.

The palace shared the update on its social media handles.

According to the statement, “The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the Holy See from 22nd to 23rd October 2025.”

Earlier, it was announced the King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the Holy See in late October 2025.

During their State Visit, the King and Queen will join Pope Leo XIV in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee Year.

Traditionally marked every 25 years, a Papal Jubilee is a special time for the Catholic Church. The visit will celebrate the ecumenical work by the Church of England and the Catholic Church, reflecting the Jubilee year’s theme of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

As per the Telegraph, King Charles and the Pope will pray together in public for the first time in at least 500 years as a sign of friendship between the Catholic Church and the Church of England.

The King is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The monarch will be the first sovereign to take part in a service representing different Christian denominations alongside Pope Leo XIV during a state visit to the Vatican next week.