'Tough times' at Palace as King Charles battling fairly 'serious health condition'

A British radio host and presenter has warned that there will be "more pain" and "more damage limitation" for the Royal Family ahead of a posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl by Virginia Giuffre.

Speaking on This Morning, per the Mirror, Nick Ferrari has warned of the ‘tough times’ at the Palace.

Nick said, “I want to take this conversation in a slightly different way and I want to take it to the King. The book is scheduled to publication next week, already some excerpts have been seen, and it will plunge the crown in crisis yet again."

The expert also shared update on King Charles health saying the monarch has been "battling a fairly serious health condition" and has other worries within his family.

"He's got the issues with his younger son Prince Harry and we wish that a successful conclusion but there does seem to be a war of words,” Nick continued.

"We see there were certain allegations made overnight by his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. No one knows the veracity of that, whether they were frozen out but at the very heart of it and tracking back every single claim, every single story, every single negative headline is one man - King Charles", he said.

Nick went on to say "You would hope his family would be there to support him. Now, undoubtedly the Queen is and William and he seems to enjoy a very close relationship with Kate, which is great. But spare a thought for this man. He's tuned into public opinion."