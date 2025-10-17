King Charles fighting Prince William for ‘family' as he can't risk losing control

King Charles turns against Prince William in a bid of family loyalty

There is a divisive issue erupting behind closed doors for the Firm, and its all got to do with Prince Andrew.

For those unversed, following the release of the book Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.

Its written by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a vocal accuser of Prince Andrew, who not only claimed he had an inappropriate relationship with her, starting at the age of 17, but also made many other claims.

While she has since taken her life, her memoir released posthumously was released on explicit instructions that claimed “unequivocally that she wanted it published,” according to a blurb by Penguin Random House.

Now with that out in the open, an insider warns tensions are high within Buckingham Palace, between the King and his son because of their point of view on Prince Andrew.

While its true that King Charles knows history will judge him on how he handles Andrew,” the source close Closer magazine. “But family loyalty is in his DNA,” making the whole thing “agonizing,” for him, especially during a cancer battle.

As it stands “Charles feels torn. He knows Andrew has disgraced the Crown, but he still sees him as his brother.” Plus “that instinct to protect runs deep,” the source admitted.

There are also differences in the way he’s handling things compared to his heir apparent.

According to the source “Charles is cautious, perhaps even weak, when it comes to Andrew. William is the opposite – decisive, ruthless when necessary. He’s thinking about the next 50 years, not the next five.”

“For William and Kate, it’s the moment they prove they can lead with clarity,” they also admitted during the conversation.

“William believes the monarchy cannot afford half-measures. He wants to protect the future, not patch over the past. It sounds ruthless but they see no other way. They have to draw the line now or risk losing control forever,” the source concluded by saying.

For those unversed, rumors, allegations and sordid revelations have followed for years at this point. While it kicked it off when his connection to Jeffrey Epstein and a rumored Chinese spy came out, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s correspondences with the convicted sex offender also came out recently. Emails by the Mail on Sunday were also leaked, showing her apologizing to him for publically distancing herself.