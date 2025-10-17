Prince William quietly impressed by Harry's commitment to good causes

Prince William admires Harry’s charity work but still can’t forgive the past

Prince William remains deeply hurt by Prince Harry’s past actions and continues to struggle with forgiving him and Meghan Markle.

However, insiders have reported that a shift may be happening behind the scenes as the Prince of Wales is considering the possibility of forgiving the Duke of Sussex.

According to Heat Magazine, William has been quietly impressed by Harry’s ongoing commitment to charitable work.

And ahead of the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, William acknowledges that their late would never have wanted the feud to last this long.

“William is impressed by Harry’s commitment to good causes and does privately acknowledge deep down that his mother and his grandmother would never have wanted this feud to have dragged on for so long,” the insider said.

They added, “He also respects Kate’s point of view, which is that they need to take a merciful, Christian attitude towards Harry and acknowledge that he’s a very vulnerable character who’s doing some good in the world as he forges his own path.”

And behind-the-scenes, William still misses his younger brother and regrets that their kids do not have any form of relationship.

“He remembers the good times when they could knock back a few beers and enjoy sports games together, rambles, hunting trips, holidays away and so on and so forth,” the source noted.

“It’s been lonely for him to spend so long totally apart from his only sibling, and it goes without saying that he finds it extremely unfortunate, tragic even, that their respective kids have no relationship to speak of at present.

“So for those reasons and in the interests of decency, he is slowly softening and in agreement that it may be time to open the door to some type of dialogue with Harry.”