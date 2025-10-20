'Happy Gilmore 2' actor Oliver Hudson shares plans for 50s after 40s grind

 
October 20, 2025

Oliver Hudson eyes 50s as a 'time of true success' after 40s grind

Oliver Hudson is looking forward to his 50s as a “time of true success” after the grind of his 40s.

The Happy Gilmore 2 actor reflected on the milestone birthday he’ll reach in September 2026 in a recent interview with People Magazine. “I’m 49 now and pushing 50… it’s prompted some introspection,” he said.

Hudson described his 40s as “fun, but just a grind,” a decade of working hard in his career and striving to improve as a person. “You’re always thinking, ‘How can I be better?’ The 40s have been a lot of that,” he said.

The Sibling Revelry podcast host further said he hopes his 50s will allow him to fully tap his potential. “I feel like I have a ton of untapped potential as an actor, director, producer. My 50s are going to be when I really open up my creativity,” he explained.

He also said family remains central to his plans and praised his wife Erinn and their three children — sons Wilder, 18, and Bodhi, 15, and daughter Rio, 12 — as his greatest accomplishment.

“For me, it’s about creating something I can be proud of, both personally and professionally,” Hudson said. “The 50s are going to be the time to truly build, strive, and succeed.”

