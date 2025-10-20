Prince Andrew made big mistake by seeking attention at key event

Prince Andrew’s poor judgment at important event caused him royal title?

A royal expert has discussed that Prince Andrew should have avoided spotlight at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, where Prince William clearly avoided talking to him.

According to royal expert Robert Hardman, William has been closely involved behind the scenes and doesn’t support his uncle’s actions.

Hardman said Andrew showed poor judgment by being so visible at the funeral and should have stayed out of the spotlight.

The expert told GB News he believes Andrew will likely keep his Prince title because taking it away is a rare and serious step, usually reserved for people who have acted against the country.

"He was showing, I think, a remarkable lack of tact, marching around in front of the cameras when, frankly, the best place would have been to stand at the back and not look for air time, as it were,” he told GB News.

"But I think that's just the sort of thing we're dealing with,” the expert continued. "He has had everything he has received in terms of honours since he was born, so I think we have to keep a slight degree of context and nuance here, because however much people might dislike him, to take away the title of Prince, the last time that happened was involving enemies of this country fighting at war. And that he's not in that category.

"So I think if he could possibly stay away from going for rides around the park on royal horses, that would certainly help in the days ahead."