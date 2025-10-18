'Heat 2' story comes to light

Director Michael Mann reveals 'Heat 2' story

As Heat 2 is in the works, Michael Mann, its director, gives an insight into the plot of the sequel.



In his words, the movie will show events after the end of the original film, where, “only Val Kilmer’s alive, and he has to flee the United States.”

In the end, Val Kilmer's Chris Shiherlis survives in 'Heat'

He continues, “The characters of “Heat” are so alive to me. Then, an idea occurred to me, based on the rapport between two lethal adversaries, Pacino’s Hannah and De Niro’s McCauley, about how to do both before the events of “Heat” and after.”

His comments come during his press conference at the Lumiere Award, where he was the recipient of the top gong.

Elsewhere in his discussion, Michael also shares that he may use AI in the upcoming movie.

“I don’t I experiment with technology gratuitously,” the director explains. “When I have a dramatic need or esthetic need for it, then I go deep into what I need.” However, in the sequel, he says, “Aging and de-aging may be very important."

As far as the shooting goes, he notes, "Heat 2 is an expensive movie to make, but I believe it should be made at the proper size and scale. It’s going to shoot in Chicago, Los Angeles, Angeles, Paraguay, and possibly some parts in Singapore.”

Due to a heavy price tag on its making, the production of the action thriller will move to Amazon and United Artists from Warner Bros, says Michael.

“People make dramas at a certain budget level, because of the costs, not because of anybody being greedy. If it was at a lower price, I could have made it anywhere."

"But it’s complex. I can’t get into all the politics of it. But we moved from Warner Brothers to Amazon and United Artists, but it will be absolutely released theatrically, in the United States, probably in about 4,000 cinemas and for at least 45 days," Michael concludes.

It's unclear when the Heat 2 will release, as it's in the works.