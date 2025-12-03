Prince William, Princess Kate step out as German State Visit begins

Prince William and Kate Middleton have the important role to represent King Charles as esteemed guests of the monarch arrive in UK to kick off the German State Visit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been tasked to receive Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany and his wife Elke Büdenbender for the third inward State Visit of the year.

Previously, William and Kate also received the French president Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte and the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania for their respective visits.

The German dignitaries have arrived at the Heathrow airport to be formally welcomed and then escorted to the Windsor Castle. They will enjoy a carriage ride through the streets to the castle before the big meeting.

There, they will be officially introduced to King Charles and Queen Camilla and receive a ceremonial welcome in the castle quadrangle, kicking off the three-day visit.

The State Banquet will be held at the St George’s Hall in the evening where other German guests have also been invited as an honour.

Apart from the historic State Visit, Steinmeier also plans to hold talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the first day. On the second day, Steinmeier will make a speech in the Parliament.