Princess Anne spared as senior royals face crucial investigation

The royal family has found themselves embroiled in a new predicament as a new probe challenges future agreement for accommodation.

King Charles had issued an important decision to protect the monarchy as he ousted his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after public discord about the matter did not settle. It was further aggravated when a report revealed that Andrew had not been paying rent for the past two decades and had only given ‘peppercorn’ rent.

Even though Andrew is packing his bags to leave the 30-room Windsor property, Royal Lodge, other royals have become a target of scrutiny. All properties enlisted under the Crown estate will be inquired for the financial agreements. This is being done to ensure that the interests of the taxpayers are protected.

Although, the one royal who is spared is Princess Anne, according to a report by Daily Mail. Privately owned residences, such as Highgrove House and Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park, along with grace-and-favour homes, will not be included as part of the investigation.

After Andrew’s rent agreement emerged, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s Bagshot Park agreement also surfaced, pointing out that the Edinburghs have also been paying peppercorn rent.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate have signed a agreement to pay ‘market rent’ for Forest Lodge, in which they moved in last month.

According to royal experts, the MPs will not give up until they are satisfied that a thorough probe was conducted.