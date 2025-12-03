Palace staff receives strict orders about King Charles diet amid treatment

King Charles, wo is undergoing weekly cancer treatment, has continued on with his duty to the Crown and has been taking all measures necessary to maintain his health.

Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that the King and Queen will be welcoming Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany and his wife Elke Büdenbender for a State Visit to the UK on Friday.

As preparations take place at Windsor Castle for the State Banquet, some key details about Charles’s diet were revealed, which have been strictly followed for every big and small event, a royal chef revealed.

The monarch may have access to the best food in the world, but he doesn’t like three ingredients which were revealed to Hello! magazine by Graham Tinsley MBE.

Chocolate, coffee and garlic are the three ingredients that royal chefs avoid when creating a menu specifically for the King.

“Wherever he goes for a banquet, he always takes a few things with him to be placed on his table,” Graham shared. “He always takes a little silver Maldon sea salt container, and his favourite cushion.”

He also pointed out that one can always spot the place setting made for the King since it has all his preferred “bits and pieces” set up.

The chef noted that Charles doesn’t shy away with his request and requires a “very precise” side salad for every meal.