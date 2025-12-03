Prince Harry delights Meghan with sweet tribute for mother-in-law Doria 

 
Geo News Digital Desk
December 03, 2025

Prince Harry made rare sweet comments about his mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, as he featured in Meghan Markle's holiday special show.

Today, December 3, the Duchess of Sussex returned to Netflix to spread festive joy in the newly released With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

Harry appeared at the end of her show, gushing about a Christmas special dish cooked by Doria.

Meghan was preparing her mom's Christmas Eve gumbo dish and a beetroot salad in the kitchen with American chef Tom Colicchio, and Harry made a cameo.

He said, "Hi guys, I smelled gumbo," and shared a kiss with his better half.

During their chit chat, Harry added, "Gumbo for me is one of my favourites, especially her mum's, but before the fish goes in."

The couple shared a light-hearted moment as the Duke of Sussex tasted the same dish prepared by Meghan.

He said, "I'm not so sure it's as good as your mum's, but it's certainly close."

The Duchess of Sussex responded, "Oh my gosh. My mom will love you for that. What a good thing to say for your mother-in-law."

It is important to note that Doria did not make an appearance at the show, but Harry's comments surely revealed her importance at the Sussexes' house. 

