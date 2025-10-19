Jeremy Strong gets honest about major upcoming role

Jeremy Strong gets candid about 'The Social Network' role

In the sequel to The Social Network, Jeremy Strong is set to play Mark Zuckerberg as he opens up about the forthcoming movie.



“It’s one of the great scripts I’ve ever read. It speaks to our time, it touches the third rail of everything happening in our world," the star says in the interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He continues, "It’s a great character — fascinating, complex — and I’m approaching it with great care and empathy and objectivity. I’ve made two films with Aaron [with The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Molly’s Game] and third time’s the charm.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jeremy was asked whether he got in touch with Jesse Eisenberg, who helmed the Meta owner in the first movie, to get any insight on how to portray Mark. “No, I think that has nothing to do with what I’m going to do," says the Succession star.

Aaron Sorkin serves as director in the sequel, which will show the events after the 17 years of The Social Network, as it is set to release on Oct 9, 2026.