Meghan Markle gets brutally taken down: ‘It's easy to say that!'

Meghan Markle gets hit with a biggest reality check: ‘Give me a break!’

Meghan Markle has come under fire once more, and this time around it’s a result of her recent appearance Fortune's 2025 Most Powerful Women summit and her women-only banquet.

The conversation began with Ms Akua talking about Meghan’s dinner at a vegan women-only banquet, called A Seat At The Table.

For those unversed, the event hosted by Emma Grede, a British CEO included wine from Meghan’s own brand As Ever, and also saw her admitting to having completely cut out certain food groups like meat and dairy because it’s “the only way we will have food for generations to come.”

However, Ms Akua was not a fan because she turned to GB News and penned an opinion piece where she said, “give me a break. It’s easy to say that when you’re loaded, but when you can’t afford to make ends meet and are struggling to feed a family, like most of us, choices like that just aren’t on the table.”

She also attacked the Duchess’ comments about work and said, “this week on social media, Meghan boasted about her busy working life to the soundtrack of Dolly Parton's Nine to Five.”

“Seriously, the most work she probably has to do each day is decide what designer gear to wear. She can have round the clock help if she wants it, which she may well have, nothing like a real hard working 9-5er.”

“The Americans aren’t buying any of this,” she also added near the end.