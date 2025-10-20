King Charles not speaking to Prince William after his candid interview

King Charles struggles with Prince William’s comments on family past

King Charles and Prince William are said to not be speaking right now as tensions between them continue to grow.

According to reports, the father-son relationship has gone quiet after the Prince of Wales made comments about wanting to give his children a calmer and more stable family life than he had growing up.

During an appearance on actor Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveller, William touched on his parents’ divorce and his own childhood.

Now, a report by Radar Online has revealed that the interview did not sit well with the monarch, with an expert revealing that he felt hurt and undermined.

Speaking with Women’s Day, royal correspondent Phil Dampier said, "Bringing up the failure of Charles and Diana’s marriage doesn’t achieve much and smacks of Harry’s (complaining).

"The king and the prince need to be singing from the same song sheet. As far as Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are concerned, they have their hands full without William rocking the boat,” he added.

During the interview, William said, "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, and I hope we don't go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I had to grow up with."

Speaking on King’s feelings, an insider shared, "That hurt, and although the king won’t say anything in return, he was deeply upset by some of what William said.

“Sometimes he feels he is being undermined on all sides."