Prince William plans to remove Lilibet, Archie's titles

Prince William is planning to remove princely titles of Archie, Lilibet, Princess Eugenie, Beatrice and other non-working royals when he becomes King.

According to a report by the Daily Beast, Prince William will use special executive orders to remove princely titles from all non-working royals.

The friend of the future king has claimed that the Prince of Wales plans sweeping reforms when he becomes king.

It will remove princely titles from Beatrice, Eugenie, Harry, Archie, and Lilibet.

They further said Prince William will follow Queen Margrethe’s footsteps as he ‘thinks about Queen Margrethe of Denmark a lot.”

Queen Margrethe II removed princely titles from four of her grandchildren—Nikolai, Felix, Henrik, and Athena.

The fresh claims came after Prince Andrew gave up his royal title the Duke of York.

Earlier, Prince William had said protecting his family was the most important thing for him when his wife Kate and father King Charles became ill, and revealed that he will seek to modernise the monarchy when he becomes sovereign.

Speaking to Eugene Levy for the Canadian actor's TV travel show, Prince William said, "I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good.

"That’s the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen."

The heir to British throne said he sometimes felt "overwhelmed" by family matters and vowed to keep his children safe from any excessive intrusion by the media.