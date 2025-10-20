Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get slapped with delusion: ‘Very desperate!'

Prince Harry, Meghan warned: ‘Keep your mouth shut and change the attitude’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for turning allegedly ‘deluded’ on a public stage.

The Piers Morgan Uncensored panel just went ham on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for their humanitarian award victory.

The conversation started with an accusation hurled towards the Sussexes for the simple fact that they won a ‘humanitarian’ despite being the ‘least humanitarian people’ he’s ever known.

The topic also featured a takedown of the duo for trying to compare their Netflix deal with that of the Obamas and saw him say, “the delusion to compare yourself to a former American President, isn't the reality that their star is plummeting pretty quickly in America?”

Because to Piers, “the problem with that is you see with Harry trying to get back in, see the King, is that they know the only currency for them that works is their association with the Royal Family.”

And with that being said, “the longer that Meghan and Harry aren't being around the Royal Family, the less interest people have in them.”

It was at that time that another panelist jumped in with her candor and it was Kinsey Schofield.

She not only poked fun at Meghan during her time, but also agreed with Piers saying ‘someone ought to relay’ that message, according to Express.

Still, its all boiled down to the fact that Ms Schofield think “she's got to keep her mouth shut and she's got to change her attitude.” Because “I do think their star is falling, the chaos we've seen over the last few weeks with Meghan Markle.”

“I think they look very anxious and desperate right now, and that's not a great look for the British Royal Family either, because they insist on using their titles.”

The concluding note of her chat also highlighted the chance of their being a “convenient distraction” at play when it comes to these comments because one of Prince Harry’s charities is still ‘falling apart’.

for those unversed, the charity in question is African Parks, which according to the BBC, as of three days ago have “initiated, in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation, a series of discussions relating to the delegated management of protected areas,” according to a joint statement.

After a conservation group linked to Prince Harry and Chad's government decided to partner once more, despite severing ties with the organization just weeks prior over accusations that its failing to curb poaching.