King Charles pens a special message for the UK and around the world

King Charles’ team wishes fans with a special message

With the Festival of Lights, Diwali approaching King Charles has just released a special message.

The message has been shared to Instagram and comes with a blue and white themed image, and a short but sweet caption that reads, “Wishing a very happy #Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in the UK and around the world.”

The gesture did not go unnoticed by royal fans either because, in less than an hour into its upload, fans flocked to the comment section to share their appreciation for the monarch.

Source: Royal Family Instagram

“That’s beautiful and amazing acknowledgment! Love too the royal family!!” one wrote on the Royal Family’s Instagram account.

Others flooded the comments with heart emojis, heart-eyes and messages of thanks and fellow wishes.

