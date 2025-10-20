 
Norman Reedus says he's a 'brat' just like Daryl Dixon

Norman Reedus also talked about the future of Daryl Dixon after season 3 finale

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 20, 2025

Norman Reedus likens himself to Daryl Dixon
Norman Reedus is getting into the nitty-gritty of playing Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

[Spoiler ahead] In the finale of season three, Daryl, Carol and their friends are all set sail to America, but town leader Fede decides to take his revenge and tries to shoot Daryl. 

While Carol tackles him and prevents that, shots from the gun hit the boat, which explodes. Leaving the duo stranded again.

When asked what Daryl would do if not run and fight, Norman reflected: "I don't know. Finding a piece of land, or finding a partner, or finding a different purpose. It's exhausting to run and fight and run and fight, and what are you running for and what are you running from? Why can't Daryl sit still? And can never sit still."

He continued, "Why does he got to keep moving? Why he can't have relationships with people, why he doesn't talk about his feelings, and why he doesn't open up to anyone? His biggest expression forever has been fighting or mouthing off."

"Like… he's a little brat sometimes. [Laughs] And I love playing a brat. I love it. I'm a brat in real life," he quipped.

"But you want to know what he's hiding, and what he's afraid to talk about. And we jump in that swimming pool and we hope to get to the edge," he added. 

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will return with a fourth and final season.

