Justin Hartley's 'Tracker' character's future revealed

Justin Hartley's 'Tracker' character set to see tougher times

Justin Hartley wants his Tracker character Colter Shaw to face even more trouble in the show.

Tracker executive producer Elwood Reid has explained how things are likely to get tougher for Colter.

He told Us Weekly, "Some of the danger is in here because he’s not a cop. He is this guy who is poking his nose in places.”

"The network is always like, 'He can get messed up, he can lose a fight, he can get conked on the head and he can have a gun pointed at him.' Justin pitched an idea for the season 3 midseason finale where it doesn’t go well for Colter," Reid teased.

"That’s what makes him fun is he is not a superhero," he remarked.

"When I watch a lot of these types of shows, the minute the character becomes infallible or perfect then I’m uninterested," Reid explained. "I like when characters have flaws and make mistakes and are mortal and can be wounded and can screw up."

Reid added that he’s "very conscious of not making Colter too perfect," letting the character "screw up" when it seems right.

Tracker season 3 premiered on Sunday, Oct. 19, on CBS. New episodes will drop on subsequent Sundays.