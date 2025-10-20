Kathy Bates reacts strongly to haters after losing significant weight

Kathy Bates breaks silence after undergoing extreme transformation

Kathy Bates has lashed out at Ozempic haters after facing backlash over the use of the weight-loss drug.

The 77-year-old American actress has shed 100 pounds by using Ozempic for her type 2 diabetes after years of struggle with her unwanted flab.

However, her visibly slimmed-down figure caught attention and while many drew inspiration from her, some severely criticized her for promoting Ozempic.

According to Radar Online, Bates responded to haters by saying, “People say, 'Well, it was the Ozempic.' F**** you, it was the Ozempic!

She added, "It took me years to do this. I got this diagnosis about diabetes – my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril.”

"When they said 'diabetes,' I figured out what to do slowly, over years, to lose the weight. And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off,” the Academy-winning Hollywood star stated.

It is pertinent to mention that designers are approaching Kathy Bathy to create her red carpet look after seeing her drastic transformation.