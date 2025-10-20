 
Geo News

'Home Alone' star recalls late comic John Candy protecting him from 'monster father'

Macaulay Culkin praises late comic John Candy

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 20, 2025

Macaulay Culkin makes shocking revelation about his monster father
Macaulay Culkin makes shocking revelation about his 'monster father'

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin praised late John Candy for protecting him from his "monster" father.

According to Radar Online, Culkin recalled about Candy, saying, "I think he [Candy] always had that really great instinct."

"He [Kit] was already not a good guy. I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, 'Is everything all right over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything's all right? Everything good at home? All right,'" the actor added.

He went on to share, "I think he saw. Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster."

Culkin described his dad as "a bad man. He was abusive, physically and mentally – I can show you all my scars if I wanted to."

Macaulay Culkin and John Candy co-starred in Home Alone. Candy died of heart attack in 1994 at the age of 43.

Kim Kardashian vows to keep pushing fashion's boundaries video
Kim Kardashian vows to keep pushing fashion's boundaries
Norman Reedus says he's a 'brat' just like Daryl Dixon
Norman Reedus says he's a 'brat' just like Daryl Dixon
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'perfect' wedding details revealed video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'perfect' wedding details revealed
Jacob Elordi gives thrilling update about 'Euphoria' season 3
Jacob Elordi gives thrilling update about 'Euphoria' season 3
'Real Housewives' stars back friend amid legal trouble
'Real Housewives' stars back friend amid legal trouble
Louis Tomlinson is ‘full-time dad' to son Freddie in LA
Louis Tomlinson is ‘full-time dad' to son Freddie in LA
Big update on new 'The Hunger Games' movie
Big update on new 'The Hunger Games' movie
Neil Young was ‘really sick' before Chrome Hearts reveals old pal
Neil Young was ‘really sick' before Chrome Hearts reveals old pal