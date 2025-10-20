Prince Andrew's name removed from the line of Succession?

Prince Andrew’s decision to give away his royal titles, as the Duke of York, among other things, as well as his royal honours has sparked a major change to the Royal Family’s website.

The first of which being his removal from the line of Succession, only to be replaced by his former title ‘Duke of York’, now a placeholder.

Source: Royal Family website

Another change comes via his own section on the Royal Family’s website because his title has been removed, and name updated to only have ‘Prince Andrew’.

News of his decision to step down was shared in a statement by Buckingham Palace just this week, and it reads, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.”

However, he did make it clear that “I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Source: Royal Family website

All of this has happened just before a book by his late accuser Virginia Giuffre was set to drop posthumously. The book is titled Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.

According to Penguin Random House, “in April 2025, Giuffre took her own life. She left behind a memoir written in the years preceding her death and stated unequivocally that she wanted it published. Nobody’s Girl is the riveting and powerful story of an ordinary girl who would grow up to confront extraordinary adversity.”

They also added, “the world knows Virginia Roberts Giuffre as Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s most outspoken victim: the woman whose decision to speak out helped send both serial abusers to prison, whose photograph with Prince Andrew catalyzed his fall from grace. But her story has never been told in full, in her own words—until now.”