Sarah Ferguson to save her own skin as things head ‘down the pan' with Andrew

Sarah Ferguson speaks fears: 'She’s gonna throw him under the bus!’

A new warning has just been launched and it sparks fears about Sarah Ferguson, and the fear that she may end up throwing Prince Andrew under the bus to “save her own skin” if push came to shove.

The biggest fear at the moment is money related and according to a well placed source who just spoke to the Daily Mail, “Fergie will say anything to save her own skin” even though its true that "her fate is closely tied to that of her ex-husband.”

Especially considering the fact that, “her career as a children's author looks to be going down the pan”.

It begs the question, “how can someone who stayed friends with and was bankrolled by a paedophile be taken seriously as a voice for children?”

Given that “other commercial opportunities may be lost because of the scandal” too.

For those unversed with the issue in question, it relates to the email leaked by the Mail on Sunday where Sarah Ferguson apologized to the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, amid fears of legal woes, her spokesperson later said.

A similar admission has also been made by royal biographer Andrew Lownie who warns, “This is only the beginning for the York family.”

Sarah Ferguson’s Email to Jeffrey Epstein:

“As you know, I did not, absolutely not, say the 'P word' about you but understand it was reported that I did.”

“I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”

Prince Andrew’s Email to Jeffrey Epstein:

The former Duchess of York is also not the only one whose email correspondence was leaked because just a few days after the same outlet leaked the email Prince Andrew shared with Epstein, and it reads as follows “I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!! A, HRH The Duke of York, KG.”