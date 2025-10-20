Chase Infiniti says Leonardo DiCaprio 'secretly enjoyed' making TikToks

Chase Infiniti reveals fun duty assigned by Leonardo DiCaprio

Chase Infiniti was assigned an important job during the promotional tour of One Battle After Another: to promote the Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson film on TikTok.

"Yeah. Listen, before we started the press tour, him and Paul [Thomas Anderson, the movie's writer and director] both were like, ‘Okay, you got to be on TikTok duty,' ” Infiniti shared while attending the Newport Beach Film Festival Honors and Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch Red Carpet on Sunday, Oct. 19.

"And I was like, ’Okay, I'm on TikTok duty. You have to be ready to be in the TikToks,' " she added to People.

"Yeah, by the end of it I think they did a great job of filming them, and I think that they secretly enjoyed filming them as well," she remarked.

Infiniti made several TikToks alongside the Titanic star. In one hilarious video, Infiniti chased DiCaprio and Anderson as the audio said, "Hey man, do you want to make a TikTok?"

The funny caption read, "POV: you’re on a press tour with PTA and Leonardo DiCaprio."

One Battle After Another stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a former revolutionary figure on the run from the police alongside his daughter Willa (Infiniti).