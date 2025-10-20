Marvel star makes case for this move to be made

Simu Liu shares an update on his dream movie

Simu Liu, best known for starring in Shang-Chi, has for quite some time been making a case for Sleeping Dogs, a popular video game, to be made by Marvel Studios.



Now, the actor has shared that the work on the script has been done, as he is looking towards studios to green-light the project.

In a post on social media, the 36-year-old, who will star in and produce the movie, posts a photo of the script's first page, which is written by Tze Chun.

The picture was taken in a way that it did not reveal any details of the film's plot nor any other details.

But as the work on the movie is ongoing. Simu, in a reply to a fan, gives an insight into how complex it is to adapt the video game into the movie by any studio.

"They're absolutely great; it's the studios that don't seem to understand how important this IP is, BUT we will get them there," the actor shares his frustration.

Simu in the previous post expanded on these issues with the studios on adapting the video game in detail.

"Pitching execs who don't understand the game has been tiring. Everyone's overwhelming love of Sleeping Dogs here has really given us life! First a movie, then a sequel game for everyone… that's always been the dream," he earlier penned on X.

Sleeping Dogs' logline read, "Set in Hong Kong, the game revolves around an undercover police officer, Wei Shen, infiltrating the Sun On Yee Triad organisation. Things get a bit messy, as you might expect, and the protagonist has to start punching bad guys at an alarming rate."