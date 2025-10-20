Hugh Jackman makes fun of Ryan Reynolds for not giving him birthday gift

Hugh Jackman says he 'wants' a birthday gift from Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman took a playful jab at Ryan Reynolds for not getting a birthday present from him.

On October 8, the renowned Australian actor and singer attended the John Candy: I Like Me event in New York City, where he made fun of his close pal Reynolds for not presenting him a birthday gift despite being rich.

Jackman, who turned 57 on October 12, said of the Green Lantern actor, "I've never gotten a present from [Ryan] and he's so wealthy, and I really want one.”

Reynolds quickly responded to him, "My god, the thread count this guy sleeps on. [He has to get it] specially made, like, from the eyelashes of baby pandas."

For those unaware, both Hollywood stars have birthdays a few days apart, as the Deadpool star will celebrate his 49th birthday on October 23, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2024, Shawn Levy, the friend of both actors and the director of Deadpool & Wolverine, celebrated the birthdays of them by posting a picture on Instagram.