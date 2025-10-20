 
Geo News

Hugh Jackman makes fun of Ryan Reynolds for not giving him birthday gift

Hugh Jackman claims Ryan Reynolds has not yet presented him with a birthday gift

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 20, 2025

Hugh Jackman says he wants a birthday gift from Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman says he 'wants' a birthday gift from Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman took a playful jab at Ryan Reynolds for not getting a birthday present from him.

On October 8, the renowned Australian actor and singer attended the John Candy: I Like Me event in New York City, where he made fun of his close pal Reynolds for not presenting him a birthday gift despite being rich.

Jackman, who turned 57 on October 12, said of the Green Lantern actor, "I've never gotten a present from [Ryan] and he's so wealthy, and I really want one.”

Reynolds quickly responded to him, "My god, the thread count this guy sleeps on. [He has to get it] specially made, like, from the eyelashes of baby pandas."

For those unaware, both Hollywood stars have birthdays a few days apart, as the Deadpool star will celebrate his 49th birthday on October 23, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2024, Shawn Levy, the friend of both actors and the director of Deadpool & Wolverine, celebrated the birthdays of them by posting a picture on Instagram.

Advertisement
Marvel star makes case for this move to be made
Marvel star makes case for this move to be made
Chase Infiniti says Leonardo DiCaprio 'secretly enjoyed' making TikToks
Chase Infiniti says Leonardo DiCaprio 'secretly enjoyed' making TikToks
Khloe Kardashian throws annual holiday party
Khloe Kardashian throws annual holiday party
'Star Wars' star teases big team-up in new movie
'Star Wars' star teases big team-up in new movie
Jesse Eisenberg admits it's 'such a treat' to play Danny in 'Now You See Me' movies
Jesse Eisenberg admits it's 'such a treat' to play Danny in 'Now You See Me' movies
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce in stylish way
Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce in stylish way
Inside the hype over Taylor Swift's Chiefs game appearances
Inside the hype over Taylor Swift's Chiefs game appearances
Tobias Jelinek reveals Omri Katz made him do THIS on 'Hocus Pocus' set
Tobias Jelinek reveals Omri Katz made him do THIS on 'Hocus Pocus' set