'Stranger Things' creator gives 'disappointing' update about upcoming season

Stranger Things creator has shared a major update about the upcoming season.

In a new interview with Empire, Matt Duffer confirmed that Joseph Quinn won’t be returning for the fifth and final season of the sci-fi series.

“I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead,” said Matt. “Joe is so busy anyway, that everyone should know he’s not coming back."

"He’s shot like five movies since! When the hell has he got time to come and shoot Stranger Things? No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground," he added.

Joseph's character Eddie, who was introduced in season four, was killed off by creatures in the Upside Down after he distracted the Demobats to help his friends to fight Vecna.

Although Joe will not be reprising his role for the final season, many other fan-favorite characters are returning.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, and Winona Ryder are all returning for the new season.

For those unversed, Stranger Things 5 will be released on Netflix in three parts. Volume 1 will debut on the streaming platform on November 26, while Volume 2 will premiere on December 25.

Fans will enjoy the final episode of the hit series on December 31.