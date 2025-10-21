 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie faces sleepless nights as court fight with Brad Pitt drags on

Angelina Jolie overwhelmed by years-long legal fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt, claims source

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 21, 2025

Angelina Jolie emotionally drained amid ongoing dispute over French winery
Angelina Jolie emotionally drained amid ongoing dispute over French winery

Angelina Jolie is struggling with a lot of stress as her long legal fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, continues.

A source told National Enquirer that the battle is causing the Hollywood beauty a lot of worry and sleepless nights because she has a lot to lose.

Jolie recently said in court papers that she and her kids haven’t been back to the property since their divorce in 2016 because it reminds them of painful times.

The publication claimed that even though the actor is determined to keep fighting, the process is wearing her down emotionally and costing her a lot of money.

Jolie “is still having nightmares on a near daily basis” about the battle, the source said, adding, “The longer this case goes on the more anxiety and trauma it causes Angelina, especially as she’s got so much to lose.”

“She’s totally committed to fighting this case with everything she’s got, there’s no other choice, but it’s costing a fortune and draining her mentally,” they added.

“The very real prospect of total financial ruin keeps her up night after night.

“People have this perception of Angelina as this cold-hearted ice queen but she’s showing a real vulnerability right now as this case comes to a head.”

