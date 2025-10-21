 
Geo News

How Prince Andrew ‘saw sense' in giving up Royal titles

Prince Andrew has understood the implications of his wrongdoings in the Royal Family

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 21, 2025

How Prince Andrew ‘saw sense in giving up Royal titles
How Prince Andrew ‘saw sense' in giving up Royal titles 

Prince Andrew understood his actions were necessary for the wider good, says an insider.

The former Duke of York, who has given up his titles this year due to his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was made to see sense into why the decision was important.

A royal source told MailOnline: “The thought of him continuing to use the titles that had been conferred upon him for another day, month or year…

“… while other options were explored and enactioned was intolerable, for the sake of the wider family.

“And at last, for the wider good, Andrew saw sense.”

This comes as Andrew reportedly asked communications chief Ed Perkins on February 26, 2011 to dig dirt on his sex victim, Virginia Giuffre.

He told Mr Perkins: “It would seem she has a criminal record in the States.

“I have given her DoB and social security number for investigation with (redacted) the on duty PPO,” says the report.

Advertisement
Prince Harry warned media after 'crossing a line' over Meghan Markle
Prince Harry warned media after 'crossing a line' over Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson split with Prince Andrew over ‘priority list'
Sarah Ferguson split with Prince Andrew over ‘priority list'
King, Prince William snubbing 'duty' to protect Prince Andrew?
King, Prince William snubbing 'duty' to protect Prince Andrew?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie meet utterly humiliating situation
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie meet utterly humiliating situation
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie branded ‘most unfortunate victims'
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie branded ‘most unfortunate victims'
Princess Royal to leave England for official visit
Princess Royal to leave England for official visit
Truth gets exposed about ‘extreme pressure' on Prince Andrew
Truth gets exposed about ‘extreme pressure' on Prince Andrew
Palace's stomach churning decision called out: ‘Questions must be asked about mafia'
Palace's stomach churning decision called out: ‘Questions must be asked about mafia'