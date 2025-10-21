How Prince Andrew ‘saw sense' in giving up Royal titles

Prince Andrew understood his actions were necessary for the wider good, says an insider.

The former Duke of York, who has given up his titles this year due to his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was made to see sense into why the decision was important.

A royal source told MailOnline: “The thought of him continuing to use the titles that had been conferred upon him for another day, month or year…

“… while other options were explored and enactioned was intolerable, for the sake of the wider family.

“And at last, for the wider good, Andrew saw sense.”

This comes as Andrew reportedly asked communications chief Ed Perkins on February 26, 2011 to dig dirt on his sex victim, Virginia Giuffre.

He told Mr Perkins: “It would seem she has a criminal record in the States.

“I have given her DoB and social security number for investigation with (redacted) the on duty PPO,” says the report.