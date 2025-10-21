Nose around King Charles' neck starts to tighten

Prince Andrew is becoming a noose around Charles’ neck

King Charles has just seen the noose start to tighten around his neck, and its all got to do with his younger brother reports warn.

The report has been shared by a well placed insider that just sat down with Heat World.

According to their findings, the monarch is having trouble finding time to breath because “these exposés keep on coming and it’s been proven beyond all doubt time and time again that Andrew is tarnished”.

Its even come to a point that he’s become “a noose around the royals’ necks and there’s simply no excuse at this stage for the royals to bury their heads in the sand and hope for the mess to die down,” the source went as far as to say.

For those unversed, his family “as everyone knows, they’ve been turning blind eye after blind eye to claims of Andrew’s horrific misdeeds and the consensus inside Buckingham Palace” but its “now reflecting terribly on the monarchy as a whole, so enough is enough at this point. He has to go, end of story.”

“Aides are now urging the King to bite the bullet and be decisive; and this latest email bombshell is being seen far and wide as the final straw,” the insider concluded by saying.