Meghan Markle makes bombshell accusations against Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle believes Kate Middleton is working with palace to undermine her, source

By
F. Quraishi
|

October 21, 2025

Meghan Markle has launched explosive accusations against Kate Middleton, claiming the Princess of Wales is part of a calculated royal plot to sabotage her career.

Following the poor reception of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be “furious and paranoid.”

According to Radar Online, Prince Harry’s wife believes Buckingham Palace, particularly Kate, the Princess of Wales, is behind a coordinated media campaign to damage her reputation.

"Meghan is beyond furious," an insider told the publication. "She's certain there's an organized effort to bring her down, and she's convinced it's coming straight from the Palace.”

“She's been telling friends that the royals – particularly Kate Middleton – are using their media connections to quietly undermine her work. In her mind, none of this is happening by chance."

Netflix has renewed its deal with Meghan and Harry under new terms, giving the platform the right to reject future projects after their previous $100 million deal was expired.

The changes come as Meghan's show failed to reach Netflix’s Top 10 in US or UK, despite heavy promotion, with critics calling it “painfully curated” and “a beige exercise in self-worship.”

"She won't accept that the backlash has anything to do with the show itself," an insider shared Meghan’s reaction. "She's convinced it's the same royal machine at play – planting stories and fueling negative coverage.”

“She's told Harry that the Palace is desperate to see her fail because they can't bear the idea of her thriving on her own."

