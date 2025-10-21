 
Royal family considers cutting all ties with Prince Andrew despite title surrender

Prince Andrew deeper in scandal as experts say he’s ‘in the muck’ with Jeffrey Epstein

F. Quraishi
October 21, 2025

King Charles to take further action against ‘disgraced’ brother Andrew?

Royal family is considering breaking all remaining ties with Prince Andrew after a newly surfaced email between him and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sparked fresh outrage.

Despite Andrew giving up his Duke of York title, a report by Heat Magazine suggest that King Charles may take further action against his “disgraced” brother.

The email, sent from Andrew’s official email address in 2011, just a day after a photo of him with Virginia Giuffre was published, includes the lines, “we are in this together” and “we’ll play some more soon.”

They raises serious questions about his claims of having cut off contact with Epstein months earlier.

Speaking with the publication, a royal expert described the situation that Andrew has “got his whole body in the muck” as the new scandal further damages the Duke’s credibility.

“These exposés keep on coming and it’s been proven beyond all doubt time and time again that Andrew is tarnished, he’s a noose around the royals’ necks and there’s simply no excuse at this stage for the royals to bury their heads in the sand and hope for the mess to die down,” an insider said.

They added, “As everyone knows, they’ve been turning blind eye after blind eye to claims of Andrew’s horrific misdeeds and the consensus inside Buckingham Palace is that this is now reflecting terribly on the monarchy as a whole, so enough is enough at this point.”

“He has to go, end of story. Aides are now urging the King to bite the bullet and be decisive; and this latest email bombshell is being seen far and wide as the final straw.”

