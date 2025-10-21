Virginia Giuffre's voice from beyond the grave turns tragic for Prince Andrew

‘Sickening’ abuse claims rip through as Prince Andrew gets skewered

The memoir that just dropped today, by Prince Andrew’s accuser has sparked a massive reaction on mainstream media, among them is Eamonn Holmes.

He recently sat down with GB News and spoke about the “repulsive” revelations, before adding that he feels “so sad for the lady” that went through this.

Advertisement

In a chat he even went as far as to dub it “absolutely sickening” and admitted, “We were just talking about how repulsive it was that her own father handed her over to their next-door neighbour when she was nine years old.”

“She believes her father and the neighbour compared notes on how to abuse her, because the father then went on to abuse her himself. It’s absolutely sickening, just disgusting, how men in general seem to get so much pleasure out of being powerful over children.”

Charlotte Griffiths, Editor-at-Large at the Mail on Sunday, was also part of this conversation and called it “disturbing” before adding, “I find it, obviously, very, very believable. A lot of people who’ve read it say it just sounds so credible.”

In terms of believability Ms Griffiths said, “Her description of Andrew, sort of feeling entitled about allegedly sleeping with her, sounds quite believable. I have to say, her characterisation of him feels very credible.”

Because “she’s not dramatic, it’s not over-the-top or exaggerated. From all accounts, it’s quite a calm, measured retelling of her life story and of her alleged three encounters with Prince Andrew.”

Before concluding, she also said, “And of course, the fact that it’s come from beyond the grave just makes it all the more tragic.”