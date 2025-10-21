What Prince Harry told Meghan Markle about Prince Andrew scandal

Prince Harry: File photo

Prince Harry’s past remarks about his uncle Prince Andrew’s scandals have resurfaced following Andrew’s decision to stop using his royal titles, the Daily Express reported.

While Harry has remained silent on the latest developments, excerpts from his 2023 memoir Spare reveal his frustration over losing taxpayer-funded security after stepping back as a working royal in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex contrasted his situation with that of his uncle, who at the time still enjoyed royal protection despite being embroiled in controversy over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry: File photo

In Spare, Harry recalled reassuring Meghan Markle that their security would not be withdrawn, writing: “Never. Not in this climate of hate. Not after what happened to my mother [Princess Diana]. Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew.”

Meghan Markle: File photo

He went on to note that Andrew “was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security.”

Harry reportedly told Meghan: “Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list.”

Prince Harry, 41, has not commented publicly since Andrew surrendered his titles earlier this week following renewed scrutiny of his leaked emails with Jeffrey Epstein.