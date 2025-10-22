'Furious' Sarah Ferguson plotting to escape

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly publicly standing by Andrew, but “Privately, she’s furious.”

This has been claimed by Rob Shuter in a piece for his substack ShuterScoop

He writes that Sarah is ‘furious’ after losing her royal title amid Andrew’s latest Epstein fallout.

“Behind palace gates, Sarah Ferguson is raging — and insiders whisper that her loyalty to Prince Andrew may be more financial than romantic,” Rob went on saying.

He continued citing another insiders, “Sarah would leave if she could afford to.

“She’s stuck. Royal Lodge belongs to Andrew — not her. Without him, she’d have no home or lifestyle.”

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly also been dropped by several charities after an old email surfaced calling Epstein a “generous and supreme friend.”

Book and speaking deals have dried up, leaving her scrambling for cash, the insider said and added. “Publicly, she’s standing by Andrew. Privately, she’s furious — and plotting her escape.”

Earlier, royal expert Phil Dampier recently also told Woman’s Day that Sarah was “on the edge of a nervous breakdown”.

In his new column, Dampier writes, “I’m told she has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown. I can reveal her older sister Jane has recently flown over from Australia to comfort her in the UK.”

Last week, Prince Andrew announced he would no longer use his royal titles or honours after a “family discussion”.

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson has also removed ‘the Duchess of York’ from her social media handles.