Prince Andrew's daughters Beatrice, Eugenie break down in devestation and fear

The reaction of Prince Andrew’s daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie comes out

Following the heat that just landed back into Prince Andrew’s lap with the release of his late accuser’s memoir, the reaction of his daughters as well as their emotional turmoil has just been shared.

The expert that brought all this to the forefront is royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams and he made note about everything during an interview with Express UK.

His chat saw him addressing this ‘devastation’ in a candid manner.

“The Yorks are famously close knit,” he said in his opening words, before adding how much its impacted the two daughters because “Beatrice and Eugenie will have been devastated by recent developments and also fearful of what is to come.”

Furthermore, “This presents them with an obvious challenge,” Mr Fiztwilliams added. Especially since “to separate their image, happily married with careers and keen to do charity work, both have recently increased this, from that of their parents in the public mind.”

What is also pertinent to mention is that Princess Eugenie in particular has been pretty silent on social media since news of her mom Sarah Ferguson’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein came out.

She even refrained from sharing a birthday tribute post to her mom, despite it being a yearly tradition.

Since the news began to spread, and the email correspondence between the former Duchess and the fancier came out, the princess has shared only one post acknowledging her wedding anniversary and another showcasing her appearance at Springfield University Hospital at South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS trust with Princess Rajwa al Hussein in London.

Since then her father, Prince Andrew also reaffirmed his decision to step down from his senior royal status and issued a statement saying, ““In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”