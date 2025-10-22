Prince William believes monarchy won't evolve unless Harry, Meghan are punished

Prince William plans to strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal titles amid Andrew controversy

Prince William has decided to throw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle completely out of the royal family fold by stripping their titles.

The Prince of Wales “convinced” that the monarchy “can’t evolve” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in it and therefore thinks there is no other way than taking strict action against them, reported Radar Online.

The report further revealed King Charles’ firm action against Prince Andrew has “showed him it's time for a definitive break.”

“The King's decision basically handed him the playbook,” the insider said, adding that he is “convinced the monarchy can't evolve while Harry and Meghan still hold titles.”

"William's made it clear this is about safeguarding the monarchy's future," the insider said, adding that it is not “about revenge – it's about preservation."

The insider further added, "For William, the action against Andrew has reportedly strengthened his resolve to apply similar measures to the Sussexes.”

“William views this as the last crucial move to safeguard the monarchy's future," they added. "What happened with Andrew proved that taking firm action wins public respect.”

“William wants to demonstrate he's willing to make tough decisions, even when those decisions hit close to home."

This comes after Andrew released a statement, revealing he is giving up his Duke of York title and the membership of the Order of the Garter.