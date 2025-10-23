 
Kristen Bell reveals how she overcame constant ‘questioning'

Kristen Bell starred in ‘Nobody Wants This’ as Joanne Williams

October 23, 2025

Kristen Bell ‘pushed back' about her ‘Nobody Wants This' character

Kristen Bell just revealed she "pushed back" constantly about her Nobody Wants This character.

The 45-year-old star plays s** and dating podcast host Joanne Williams in the Netflix hit, and she has admitted during the first season she struggled with the vagueness of the scripts and how her alter ego was written, as she tried to get used to the tone of the show.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I pushed back with constant questioning because I didn’t have the same hooks into the emotional math of my character that I’m used to having.”

“And now I see how much ambiguity there is in real life, and I see what Erin was doing — but there were times where I’d just roll my eyes at her and be like, ‘Ugh, you don’t understand,’" Kristen further said.

The Frozen talent - who stars opposite Adam Brody as rabbi Noah Roklov and their characters form an unexpected relationship.

She changed her mind once she watched the full series, and saw the reaction from the public.

“Once I saw the show, and to be honest, once I saw people seeing the show, because proof is in the pudding, I was like, ‘Oh wow, this girl is writing about what happens to your neighbor or your girlfriend,’” Kristen said.

“So, it wasn’t just because of the success of the show that the second season got easier; it was because Erin [Foster, creator] and I finally saw each other,” she concluded.

