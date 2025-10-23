Lorde hints at new music post ‘Virgin' success

Lorde announced new music

Lorde has just hinted that she would be releasing more new music sooner rather than later.

The Kiwi pop star recently wrapped up her North American leg of her 2025 Ultrasound world tour in support of her fourth album, Virgin, which arrived in June.

Virgin came a full four years after her previous full-length effort, Solar Power.

During a new interview with Variety, Lorde was asked whether she had any ideas about how her sound could progress, and when fans could expect more material. “I mean, I’m excited to find out,” she responded.

“I’m definitely feeling very active and not needing a break from being creative. I’m feeling kind of insatiable, to be honest. So, I don’t know, but I’ve thrown the gauntlet down that it’s not going to be four years [again], so I’ve gotta keep to that,” the Ribs hitmaker said.

Elsewhere in the conversation with the outlet, Lorde described Virgin as “very raw and unadorned – I really tried not to dramatise or dress anything up – so I knew that approach had to continue over to the tour.”

Explaining how the set had informed her current tour, Lorde said: “My big takeaway from that was like, ‘You need to go and do some dance’. Because I felt not very in my body and I knew that it needed to be this freer, rawer movement. Walking offstage I was like, ‘You’re going to choreo, b***h.’”

The Royals crooner further mentioned, “And then it ended up being rawer than that, but I did spend a lot of time just trying to like get into these songs on a physical level.”

“Glasto was so cool and really felt like a little test-kitchen presentation. I liked that it sort of lifted the top in quite a mysterious [way]… like people didn’t know what they were going to get,” Lorde concluded.