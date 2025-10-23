Bon Jovi surprise fans with exciting return

Bon Jovi set to go on tour as well as release new album

Bon Jovi have just announced their plans for their Forever Tour, and a companion release of a new album.

The band, featuring front man Jon Bon Jovi, guitarist Richie Sambora, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres, will perform in New York, Edinburgh, Dublin and London in summer 2026.

Advertisement

This would mark Jon Bon Jovi's comeback following vocal cord surgery and their first UK and Ireland shows since 2019.

The tour will begin in New York on July 7 at Madison Square Garden, before the band heads to the UK and Ireland for shows at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on August 28, Dublin's Croke Park on August 30, and concluding at London's Wembley Stadium on September 4.

Jon Bon Jovi shared: "There is a lot of joy in this announcement - joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans.

“I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I'm ready and excited!" he concluded

The tour announcement follows Jon Bon Jovi's well-documented vocal cord surgery and rehabilitation, which was featured in the docu-series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.