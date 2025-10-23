King Charles faces dilemma as action on Andrew threatens Harry's royal titles

King Charles warned move against Andrew could spark questions over Harry’s title

King Charles has found himself stuck in a difficult position as monarch has been told that any action to remove Prince Andrew of his remaining titles would also pose a threat to Prince Harry’s royal status.

Experts have told the monarch that he could face a big problem if he tries to officially remove Andrew’s remaining titles after he gave up his Duke of York title.

As per GB News any move to strip Andrew of his royal status or take him out of the line of succession would need approval from 14 other countries, including Canada and Australia.

But if the issue reached Parliament, MPs could make changes to the plan as some might try to include Prince Harry in the debate.

Speaking with the publication, Craig Prescott, lecturer in law at the University of London, explained, "In principle, an act of parliament could remove Andrew’s princely and HRH status.”

“Such a step would also require the approval of the 14 other countries (including Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea) that share the British monarch as their head of state,” the told The Conversation.

“Once introduced into parliament, the palace loses control over the process,” Prescott continued.

“It would be open to MPs to table any amendments and some may wish to extend the legislation to others, including Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

“The palace or indeed the government is unlikely to want to open up such a debate."